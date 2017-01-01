M7 institutes a commission of inquiry into the land sector
President Yoweri Museveni institutes a commission of inquiry into the effectiveness of the Law and processes of land acquisition, administration, management and registration in the country.
Parliament wants UNRA streamline compensation
Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises wants the Uganda National Roads Authority to establish a well structured process of handling compensation of people affected by road construction projects.
Mbale CAO & Buvuma finance officer charged with corruption
Mbale district chief administrative officer Paul Walakira and the former chief finance officer of Buvuma district Abdul Ssemwogerere have been charged with four counts before the anti corruption court.
Govt to release 400 billion for setting up free production zones
Government plans to release 400 billion shillings over the next four years to fund the creation of at least 10 free production zones in the country.
Inter-religious council of Uganda to hold a national dialogue in 2017
The Inter-religious Council of Uganda in partnership with the Elders Forum is set to hold another national dialogue on issues mainly affecting ordinary Ugandans.