 

ICC receives petition to investigate Kasese killings

The International Criminal court acknowledges receipt of a petition by political leaders of Kasese district to open formal investigations into gross human rights violations in the district.

Read More

Local Council elections hang in balance

The electoral commission says it awaits amendments of the existing local government act and considering of the budget for the polls by government before proceeding with holding the local council elections.

Read More

The deaf demand for special wealth program

Deaf people in Uganda demand that government puts in place a special wealth creation programme for them insisting that they have not benefited at all from the existing poverty alleviation programs.

Read More

Authorities in Katakwi to crackdown on health centres without requirements

Authorities in Katakwi district are set to crackdown on private clinics and health centers that don’t meet the minimum requirements.

Read More

Chinese company accused of mistreating workers

The Lord Mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwago and other local leaders in Kawempe Division have directed China Railway Construction Company to halt works in Kampala pending resolution of grievances fronted by its workers including sexual harassment.

Read More
« Read More Stories...