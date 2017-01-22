ICC receives petition to investigate Kasese killings
The International Criminal court acknowledges receipt of a petition by political leaders of Kasese district to open formal investigations into gross human rights violations in the district.
Local Council elections hang in balance
The electoral commission says it awaits amendments of the existing local government act and considering of the budget for the polls by government before proceeding with holding the local council elections.
The deaf demand for special wealth program
Deaf people in Uganda demand that government puts in place a special wealth creation programme for them insisting that they have not benefited at all from the existing poverty alleviation programs.
Chinese company accused of mistreating workers
The Lord Mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwago and other local leaders in Kawempe Division have directed China Railway Construction Company to halt works in Kampala pending resolution of grievances fronted by its workers including sexual harassment.