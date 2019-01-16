Youth now reaping big from conserving the environment

Plastics pose a big harm to the environment, the most common in Uganda , clogging drainage and water channels, consequently leading to over flooding in the some parts of the country.

Statistics at the National Environment Management Authority indicate that over 600 tonnes of plastics are disposed of in Kampala on a daily basis.

The problem of plastics is severe in urban centres and it is basically as a result of poor attitude towards conservation of the environment.

However, many Ugandans have put it upon themselves to salvage the situation by starting up small plastic recycling projects which in the end have created employment opportunities.

Among these environment friendly Ugandans is Yahaya Humail who sorts plastics, metallic , polythene papers and boxes to earn a living

Humail who is well known in Kitezi mainly because of his kind of work . This type of work is dreaded by many since it involves combing garbage to collect the plastics.

Yahaya Humail the chairperson, has attached monetary value to plastic bags, bottles beverage cans hence reducing on the menace the polythene/plastic menace , efforts that have earned him the top position at the Uganda plastics recycling association.

Because of his immense contribution to conservation of the environment, Humail has got to meet a number of high ranking individuals among them investors who want to help him improve his work

The local tradition of recycling plastics, includes putting the plastics on fire and burn it into liquid and add sand

This mixture is then put into the mould to produce, pavers which are used in construction

This has greatly improved earnings of Humail as he can save a minimum of UGX.50,000 a day. He is also able to provide employment to a number of workers.

The Communications Director at Kampala Capital City Authority Peter Kawuju applauds individuals in the recycling of plastics noting that these have been instrumental in the protection of the environment

Kawujju adds that such initiatives have also helped create employment for the country’s youth, who have suffered most at the hands of unemployment

According to KCCA, hard and soft plastics make up the second-largest form of waste generated in Uganda’s capital Kampala, hence need for efforts to stop the problem since efforts by parliament to legislate against the use of polythene and plastics have failed.

Story by

Wycliffe Sebunya