World leader of the Adventists is in Uganda

The World leader of the Seventh Day Adventist Church Dr. Ted Wilson speaks against domestic violence saying violence in homes should stop to avert misery and loss of life.

Addressing journalists, shortly after arriving in Uganda for a four day pastoral visit to Uganda Dr. Wilson said both wife and husband should leave peaceful lives and ensure they are exemplary to children.

Dr. Wilson is today scheduled to speak to youth at Bugema University before flying to Lira in the afternoon and Jinja Central Church

Tomorrow he will address church members and leaders in Kasese and also commission a multi Better Living Centre before meeting President Yoweri Museveni

Wilson will then join SDA church members and leaders for a grand Sabbath worship at Kololo air strip on the 17th of February

Ted Wilson was elected president of the Seventh day Adventist church in July 2010 replacing Pr. Jan Paulsen.

Story by

Wycliffe Sebunya

February 15 2018