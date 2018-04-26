World Bank forces Uganda to take up a gender violence loan – Kasaija

The Minister of Finance Planning & Economic Development Matia Kasaija says the World Bank has threatened to stop lending to Uganda if its proposal to extend a 40 million dollar loan to fight gender based violence is rejected.

Kasaijja says that the proposal was rejected by majority members of cabinet but the World Bank Country Director to Uganda insisted that Uganda needs to address environmental and gender based issues which are high on its agenda

Kasaija says that cabinet has directed him to renegotiate the loan to fund construction of schools in districts with high cases of gender based violence

Meanwhile, Kasaijja says the decision to bring doctors from Cuba is to counter threats by doctors to carry out industrial action.

Through the Uganda Medical Association, Ugandan doctors are calling for salary increment and better working conditions and are threatening to strike if their demands are not catered for in the next budget

Minister Kasaijja says that the matter was discussed in cabinet before the option to bring doctors from Cuba was agreed upon as a stopgap measure

The proposal has generated opposition from many circles but minister Kasaija says that Ugandan doctors are making tough demands that may not be catered for

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago

April 26 2018