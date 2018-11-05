Worker’s Unions defer on NSSF interest rate

Workers accuse the finance minister Matia Kasaijja for meddling in the running of the National Social Security Fund consequently making illegal decisions.

The workers accuse the minister for defying the NSSF act by reducing and rejecting workers representation on the NSSF board

The representation was reduced from 4-1

Under the National Organization of Trade Unions (NOTU) the workers also accuse the minister of illegally declaring interest rate to the members of 15% without consulting the board , which is contrary to the law

Addressing the media at NOTU offices in Kampala NOTU Secretary General Peter Werikhe and Chairman Usher Wilson Owere accused the minister of erroneously extending the contract of the current MD Richard Byarugaba for 5 years contrary to the law which provides for 3 years

However, rival Central Organisation of Free Trade Unions defends the increment of the 15% interest rate

Meanwhile, efforts to get a comment from the finance minister proved futile as is mobile phones were switched off