URA records huge loses as a result of smuggling

The Uganda Revenue Authority says the country loses huge tax revenue in the lucrative trade of smuggling goods in the Eastern region.

URA acting manager customs Eastern region Ronald Rutebemberwa says most smuggled goods include wheat, rice, sugar and cigarettes with most of the traders using un-gazzeted routes to avoid paying taxes.

Rutabemberwa notes that revenue is also lost as a result of importers under declaring goods, falsification of documents, concealment of some goods and wrong description of items.

Speaking during the second Eastern region integrity Forum at Mt. Elgon Hotel in Mbale , he noted that the porous borders have led to huge losses for the country.

Story by

Alomu Delux

February 06 2018