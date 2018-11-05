Unknown people dump piglets at BOU offices

Unknown people have this morning dumped piglets at the Bank of Uganda offices in Kampala with photographs of deputy governor Louis Kasekende and outgoing managing director DFCU Bank Juma Kisame

The posters also had inscriptions , no fraud, no corruption

A man believed to be a security operative swung into action , picked the piglets and took them to CPS in Kampala

This comes at a time the central bank is under spotlight over the closure and liquidation of a number of commercial banks from 1993, the latest being Crane Bank