UNEB on the spot over withheld results & mal practice

Mps disagree on whether supplementary exams should be given to S.4 students whose results are being withheld by the Uganda National Examinations Board.

More than 4000 students had their exams withheld by UNEB on suspicion of having engaged in examination malpractice.

During plenary , Rubaga North mp Moses Kasibante asked the minister for education to take responsibility for malpractice and organise supplementary papers.

However Makindye Ssabagabo mp Ssempala Kigozi disagrees with the proposal of supplementary papers saying it would encourage exam malpractice.