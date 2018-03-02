UN contributes six million dollars to Ugandan refugees

The United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund is contributing 6 million dollars through its Rapid Response window, to the United Nations System in Uganda to respond to the influx of refugees fleeing the Democratic Republic of Congo

This contribution has been announced by Mark Lowcock who is the UN under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

Since the start of this year, more than 43,000 refugees have fled from DRC to Uganda increasing pressure on the already stretched resources given the influx from South Sudan.

The UN resident coordinator in Uganda Rosa Malango welcomes the contribution saying that its timely given the task ahead to save lives, protect the most vulnerable and sustain the asylum environment among host communities

Malango however says that the refugee response in Uganda remains critically underfunded urging the international community and other organizations to step up their contribution

Meanwhile

Government has decided to introduce a Cholera vaccine in the country as part of the efforts to eradicate the disease which has affected the country a number of times in the recent past

The state minister of health in charge of primary health care Ruth Aceng says that the vaccine has been identified but there is need to set aside the funds to procure it.

She is also advising Ugandans to observe hygiene to avoid the disease which has so far claimed about 28 refugees from the DRC who are now in Kyangwale refugee camp.

Minister Aceng says that the rain season could result into outbreaks in areas with low latrine cover and those with a low water table if the population there is not vigilant.

