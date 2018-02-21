Uganda’s maize exports hit 46,000 metric tons last month – Report

Statistics at the East Africa Grain Council indicate that Uganda’s volume of maize exported last month hit 46,000 metric tons higher than the previous month.

This is contained in the Grain Watch Monthly report for the month of January.

Speaking to Radio One about the report findings Pausta Clessy Nuwagabathe Structured Trading Systems officer Eastern Africa Grain Council said the dry season enabled farmers dry their grain.

The report indicates that maize improved in quality mainly that from Kiboga, Busoga and Mbale, attributing this to harmonized standards set by the council.

However the report notes that the prices remained low, trading averagely at 700/=

Among the monitored markets, Kampala had the highest gain of 26.6% (Ugx 2616/Kg in Jan) with the shorall complemented by supply from the east-ern region and imports from Rwanda.

Wycliffe Sebunya

