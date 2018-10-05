Uganda’s debt stock hits 10.7 billion dollars

The Uganda’s public debt stock has reached 10.7 billion dollars as at the end of June 2018.

This was disclosed by the finance state minister David Bahati after parliament demanded a report on Uganda’s public debt.

Bahati notes that the great share of Uganda’s debt is sourced from multinational creditors like World Bank, African Development bank, Islamic Bank, Bilateral creditors and commercial banks.

He says the debts majorly finance the energy, works and Agriculture sectors.