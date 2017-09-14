Ugandans in diaspora enraged by proposal to lift presidential age limit

A group of Ugandans in the Diaspora wants Ugandans to oppose proposals to amend article 102(b) of the constitution with the aim of scrapping the presidential age limit.

In a statement, group known as the common League of the Ugandan Diaspora says that article 102 (b) is the only vital provision currently in the constitution to facilitate the first ever peaceful political transition in Uganda

The group chairperson Martin Byakuleka, based in Boston USA says those pushing for amendments are selfish individuals intending to water down democratic gains.

The group says it will mobilize development partners to withhold aid to Uganda

But deputy spokesman of Government Shaban Bantariza says that these efforts are in vain

Meanwhile, Political leaders in Kampala are set to convene to pronouncement on the presidential age limit

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago says they will meet very soon to discuss the matter

Lukwago also challenges Ugandans to strongly defend the constitution.

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago

September 14 2017