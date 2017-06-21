Ugandans farmers to learn from Dutch counterparts

The government of the Netherlands advises Uganda to concentrate on promotion of agricultural production, saying that is where it has comparative advantage.

The Dutch Ambassador to Uganda Henk Jan Bakker says that is more resources are put especially into the human resource in the sector, to improve technical capacity, Uganda can feed the East African region.

He was speaking at the flagging off for a tour of the Netherlands, of 13 small and medium-scale farmers voted best in 2016, under a DFCU Bank initiative.

He says there is a lot that the farmers can learn from the tiny Dutch farming community, which feeds most of Europe due to their good technology. DUTCH

The famers were chosen from different parts of the country, with competition being region-based.

Most of the winners were poultry farmers.

Speaking on behalf of the judges panel, Dr Victoria Sekitoleko, Chairperson Uganda Agribusiness Alliance, accused the government of doing little to ensure that the regional markets lift the 6-month ban on Uganda’s poultry over bird flu. BIRDS

DFCU Board Chairman Jimmy Mugerwa pledged DFCU’s commitment to continue supporting agriculture, citing the agriculture advisory centre they have created. JIMMY