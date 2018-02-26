Ugandan in diaspora urged to attrack foreign investors

Ugandans in the Diaspora tasked to attract foreign investors to venture into Uganda’s natural resources are calling on government and president Museveni to come up with a clear policy streamlining the exploration of minerals in the country.

Florence Kiremerwa the special presidential assistant on Diaspora notes that on several occasions they have attracted investors with interest in the exploration and trade of the country’s minerals but they have been conned by opportunists who disguise as official responsible for these minerals

Kiremerwa says the country has no designated places of sale of the different minerals and lacks a clearly streamlined management of these minerals which has left room for the self centered individuals to take advantage of this gap

Her reactions come shortly after the president said the country is in preparation to have refineries for different mineral

