Uganda registers 300,000 cancer cases annually

The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga wants government to put up more cancer treatment centers across the country as one of intensifying the fight against the deadly disease.

In Uganda, about 30,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every year and over 20, 000 die each year.

Speaking during the cancer day celebrations, Kadaga noted that the current three facilities in the country that include Mbarara, Mayuge and Mulago cancer institute cannot easily be accessed by people mainly in hard to reach areas.

She wants cancer services provided at every referral hospital and also increase the number of cancer experts who are only 30 in total.

Uganda Cancer Institute Executive Director, Dr. Jackson Oryem revealed that about 70% of cancers in Uganda are infection related warning that if not controlled these infections through immunization, early treatment etc, we can actually prevent many cancers.

Oryem pointed out that awareness is the most important tool in fighting cancer noting that actions against cancer can be from the community, government and on a personal basis.



Vincent Kisiriko

January 04 February 2018