Uganda has a policy vacuum on Emergence Medical Services – Report

A new survey shows that the country’s emergency medical services are lacking with a paltry 6 out of the 38 surveyed districts having a designated office responsible for the service.

The survey by Makerere University School of Public Health was conducted in 111 health facilities across the 38 districts.

It was established that districts don’t have budgetary allocations for Emergency medical services.

Presenting the findings at Hotel Africana, Senior Research Fellow Dr. Olive Kobusingye said the survey indicates that ambulances lack almost everything that would be required to provide care to the patient on the way to a health facility.

It was also indicated that only 52% of the country’s health facilities have the ability to handle highly infectious diseases like, Marburg, Ebola and TB among others.

The survey also indicates that health facilities lack guidelines , skills, facilities and protocols for managing suspected highly contagious diseases

Story by

Wycliffe Sebunya

23 July 2018