Uganda experiencing a breakdown in rule of law – ULS

The Uganda Law Society speaks out on the industrial action by judicial officers saying the country is now experiencing a breakdown in the rule of law.

This as the industrial action by members of the third arm of government enters day four , demanding for salary increment and improvement in their working conditions.

This has paralyzed business in courts across the country with lawyers unable to execute their work and prisons getting congested due to untried suspects

The Executive Director Uganda Legal Aid service providers also Uganda Law society member Sylvia Namubiru says the judiciary and executive should call for an urgent meeting to address the concerns of the judicial officers.

Addressing the media at Uganda Law society offices in Kampala, for her part the vice president of the society Alice Namubiru urged government to bring this to an end

Story by

Wycliffe Sebunya

August 31 2017