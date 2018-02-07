Uganda Certificate of Examination results are out

The Ministry of Education releases the 2017 Uganda Certificate of Examination results with results of 4,525 candidates withheld.

The affected students are from 112 examination centres and are suspected to have involved themselves in various forms of examination malpractice.

UNEB Executive secretary Dan Odong says 81 persons suspected to have been involved in examination malpractice were arrested by police.

He notes an improvement in overall performance compared to the previous year 2016.

He says the percentage pass level for all science subjects still remains low, with over 40 percent of the candidates unable to exhibit the minimum required competency to be graded, physics remains the worst performed subject. Over all male candidates performed better at all the higher grades than their female counterparts.

Bukwo,Butaleja,Bundibugyo,Kween,Kapvhorwa,Bulisa,Bulambuli,Pallisa,Sironko,Busia,Kasese and Bududa districts recorded more than twice the failure rate.

The ministry of education says it has embarked on a campaign to improve standards.

High education minister John Chrysostom Muyingo says this would require concerted efforts with other stakeholders.

Story by

Rose Namale

February 07 2018