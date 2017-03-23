Two UPDF soldiers charged with fraud

Two UPDF soldiers are charged before the General Court Martial in Makindye with fraud related offences.

Major Kapalaga Lubega attached to Uganda People’s Defence Air forces (UPDAF) and Caroline Kyakabale a former Human Resource Manager in charge of Civilian personnel in the Uganda People’s Defence Air forces, appeared before Chairman Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti and denied the allegation.

The Army Court heard that Major Kapalaga, Kyakabale and others still at large, between October 2005 and January 2016 lured the Ministry of Defense into an employment contract with a non-existing pilot purported to be a Russian.

The two were arrested following an investigation team commissioned by the Chief of Defence Forces reported that the said pilot was a ghost, who was being paid a monthly salary and gratuity over a period of 11years, which landed the Ministry into a loss of 2.4billion shillings.

They have now been remanded to Makindye Military barracks and Luzira prison respectively, until 10th/April as inquiries into their case continue

Story by

Veronica Kayaga

March 23 2017