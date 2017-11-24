Two paint companies in court over trade mark & packaging features

Two paint manufacturing companies are before court over a trade mark and similar packaging features.Kansai Plascon Uganda Ltd has dragged Regal Paints Uganda Ltd to the Commercial Court for allegedly infringing on its registered trademarks by distributing paint with similar brands and slogans.

Kansai claims he has since stopped selling and distributing Sadolin paint but is still the lawful and registered proprietor of the trademarks which distinguish his new products on the market and that anybody who purports to trade under that name is a fraudster.

For that matter Kansai Plascon company wants permanent court orders stopping Regal paints from manufacturing , importing , distributing and advertising paint that is labeled as “Sadolin weather guard” and from continued use of words similar to Plascon’s known trade mark slogan-Color your world.

Plascon also wants a court order to search the premises and factory of Regal paints to retrieve and destroy all paint that bears its registered trademarks. in addition to demanding damages from Regal paints for infringement. The court’s Deputy Registrar Thaddeus Opesene has issued summons ordering Regal paints to file its defence within 15 days