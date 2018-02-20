Two MTN staff arrested over sim card swap fraud

Investigations by telecommunications Company MTN into a new sim card swap fraud indicates that it was carried out by the company staff.

This after a number of Members of parliament became victims of the sophisticated fraud that saw hackers access personal phones of the legislators

The hackers used sim cards to call and send messages to the contacts of the legislators and asked for money.

Some of the affected MPs include Western youth MP Mwiine Mpaka, Ishmael Mafabi the Eatsern Youth MP and lands minister Persis Namuganza

Speking during a Press briefing to announce reduced data rates, MTN Chief Executive Officer Wim Vanhelleputte says the two company staff gained access to the MPs details and that they are now under custody.

Vanhelleputte says they have since put in place mechanisms to avert such acts

Story by

Wycliffe Sebunya

February 20 2018