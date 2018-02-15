Two Kenyans arrested for trafficking

Two Kenyan Nationals have been arrested for trafficking four Eritreans who were intercepted in Iganga after a tip off.

Commander of the police Flying Squad Unit Herbert Muhangi says that Police placed a road barrier near Iganga Town and stopped a salon car that was being driven by a Kenyan national identified as Edwin Ainok Amuse.

The car had two men and two women of Eritrean Origin.

When the driver was asked as to where he was taking the victims, he in turn said his boss identified as David Bahati had told him to transport them to Kabalagala in Kampala.

He says that the unit has intensified its operations to curb the practice.

Jude Mutaawe

