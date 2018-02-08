Two charges against Kirumira dropped

The police tribunal withdraws the charge of torture and unlawful use of excessive authority against the former Buyende district police commander Muhammad Kirumira.

Kirumira had been charged with the torture of Pius Kato and Paul Ochaya during his tenure as the officer in charge of Nansana police station in 2014.

He is alleged to have removed the two suspects from cells, undressed them, beaten them and later cut off the right-hand thumb of Pius Kato.

But prosecution asked the disciplinary court chairman Denis Odongpiny to withdraw the charges on grounds that one of the victims died while another is untraceable.

The prosecution has also withdrawn the charge of irregular conduct where Kirumira is alleged to have conducted an interview with, a journalist working with Red Pepper at the time in which he allegedly uttered words that offended the Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura.

According to the prosecution, the charge cannot hold given that the journalist refused to be a witness against Kirumira.

Kirumira who has been in detention at Nalufenya police facility for the last one week was dramatically arrested on February 2, the day he was expected to return to court.

He still faces charges of neglect of duty, corruption and discreditable or irregular conduct contrary to Section 44(1) Code 12 of the Police Act.

Meanwhile , Kirumira wants his trial shifted from the police court to the normal public court system saying he does not trust the police system.

Kirumira who spoke to Journalists through a window of the vehicle he was transported in from Nalufeenya to Naguru to appear before the police court insists that he is being prosecuted in a court set up by those within the police who are allegedly persecuting him.

Kirumira says that all the charges against him are baseless and that all those lined up to testify against him are members of the criminal gang known as Kifeesi picked from the Kisenyi area and coached to give false evidence against him.

Kirumira also announced his wish to resign from the police force saying it was infested with criminal elements and that his colleagues were witch-hunting him.

He also says that he will defeat his alleged detractors

