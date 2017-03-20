Tribute for Kaweesi pour in

President Yoweri Museveni orders for the immediate installation of cameras in all major towns of Uganda and along the highways following the assassination of Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

Kaweesi was shot a few meters from his home in Kulambiro, a Kampala suburb on his way his way to work.3

The president relates the incident to the killing of Joan Kagezi, Major Kiggundu and a number of Sheikhs who were killed in a similar manner.

He urges Security personnel and all citizens to be vigilant and on the lookout for thugs who have made it a habit to use motorcycles to kill people—–I condoling with the bereaved families and assuring them that government will bring the killers to book.

He also reassures the country that security of person and property of all citizens will be guarded at all costs.

Meanwhile, Several entities continue to pay tribute to fallen Assistant Inspector General of Police.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga in a condolence letter to the deceased’s widow has described the assassination as brutal, tragic and senseless.

The US Mission in Uganda said in a tweet there is no justification for violence or murder

The mission wants police to find and bring to justice those behind this crime.

The EU Ambassador to Uganda Kristian Schmidt eulogizes the deceased as a kind and calm.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kaihura says investigations into Kaweesi’s murder have not yet yielded results.

Earlier, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Emirian Kayima said Kawesi was shot along with his driver and body guard.

For his part Former Presidential Candidate Kiiza Besigye says this act is a wakeup call that the country needs to reflect on how to get out of the deep insecurity it is embroiled in