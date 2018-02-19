Trial of 19 Muslim suspects kicks off in high court

The treason trial of 19 Muslim suspects has kicked –off today before the High court in Kampala.

The suspects include a woman; Aisha Nakasibante an in-law to Austrian based cardiologist Dr. Aggrey Kiyingi, facing two counts of treason and concealment of treason.

They are said to have plotted to over throw the government of Uganda by use of firearms between 2013 and 2015 at various places in Uganda, Dubai, Kenya and Tanzania.

Prosecution alleges that the accused persons expressed this plot through utterances, recruitment and training of rebels, acquiring satellite mobile phones for communication, motorcycles and vehicles for transport, and rented houses to act as safe houses to accomplish their mission.

The first prosecution witness Dr. Emmanuel Nuwamanya, is a police surgeon from Nsambya health police Hqs who has testified that in March 2016, he examined 3 out of the 19 suspects and established that they were of a sound mental status with no physical injuries.

Court presided over by Justice Wilson Masalu Musene has accepted Dr. Nuwamanya’s medical reports in respect of the 3 suspects ; Yusuf Sentamu , Muhammad Kalodo and Ismail Ssentongo as prosecution exhibits in this case.

Prosecution team led by Lino Anguzu has also presented to court a withdrawal letter signed by the DPP Mike Chibita, discontinuing charges against one of the suspects, Badru Bukenya.

Three out of the 19 accused were among the people charged, convicted and sentenced over terrorism with Sheikh Yunus Kamoga.

Story by

Veronica Kayaga

February 19 2018