Government through National Forestry Authority- NFA reveals they have suspended issuing of Licences for Tree Harvesting in Natural Forests as one way of conserving the environment.

Director Natural Forests Management in NFA Tom Rukundo says the decision follows recent trends where the country has been losing natural Forestry Cover over the years which has led to Climate Change Challenges and environmental degradation.

Rukundo says those looking to harvest timber and other products can only try applying for licences if the extraction will be done in a planted Forest.

This at Uganda Museum in Kampala at the launch of this year’s Run for Nature marathon that has been organized by the Association of Conservation of Bugoma Forest.

For his part, the Director Designation Jungle, a private conservation firm operating in Bugoma Constantino Tessarin implores the relevant government agencies to invest circumstances under which an alleged investor was issued a land Title in a Protected area with Bugoma Central Forest Reserve.