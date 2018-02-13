Trade minister thrown out of committee

Trade minister Amelia Kyambadde is thrown out of the parliamentary committee on trade after failing to avail the committee with evidence on how they awarded a Japanese company a contract to inspect vehicles imported from Japan.

This after a whistle blower revealed last week that JEVIC had been awarded but is incompetent and has no capacity to execute the work

Appearing before the committee today Kyambadde failed to provide facts to the committee on how JEVIC has continued with inspection exercise before signing a new contract with UNBS.

It also emerged that former trade minister Kahinda Ottafire participated in the fraudulent awarding of the contract.

Story by

Jude Bukenya

February 13 2018