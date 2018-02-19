Toxicological report of foreigners found dead is out

Police reveals that it has received a toxicological report from government Analytical laboratory following the mysterious death of two Europeans in the country.

A national of Finland Tersvouri Toomajuha Petteri, died at Pearl of Africa Hotel on the 5th of February while Alex Sebastian, a Swedish, died in room at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala on the 6th February.

Addressing the press today at CPS Kampala Emilian Kayima the police spokesperson says that the bodies had foreign substance which was a danger to their lives resulting into death.

He says the bodies have been handed over to the relatives, while six suspects are under investigation.

Story by

Jude Mutaawe

February 19 2018