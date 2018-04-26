Torrential rains having a great impact on roads – Gen. Wamala

The ministry of Works and Transport expresses concern over the damage being caused on infrastructure by the torrential rains in different parts of the country.

The state minister of Works Gen Edward Katumba Wamala says that the extent of the damage has forced the minister of Works and Transport Engineer Monica Azuba Ntegge to embark on a countrywide assessment.

He explains that while resources are available to respond to the damage it might take time because it’s complicated to carry out repairs since its still raining heavily

This as he spoke at the ministry of finance during the signing of loan agreements between the Government of Uganda and the Japanese Government for three projects including that for the completion of the new Jinja Nile bridge

The Government of Japan is extending a 44 million dollar loan for the completion of the Jinja Nile Bridge and according to Minister Wamala the works now stand at 75% and that tomorrow the two sections of the bridge will be joined.

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago

April 26 2018