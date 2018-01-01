Top civil servants implicated in land grabbing in Mbale

Top Civil Servants in Mbale District have been implicated in the grabbing of land belonging to the Banamwanyi clan in Mbale district.

This after the Seven Member Land Probe Commission Chaired by Justice Catherine Bamugemeire put to task the former Mbale Chairman District land board Steven Watanga, to explain how the 85 families of the Banamwanyi clan lost their Ancestral land worth 130 acres after reclaiming it from the National Forestry Authority in 2009.

The commission discovered that Watanga who was among the clan members and fought to get their land back, instead conived with top officials in the District to steal the land from the Banamwanyi people between 2010 and 2011.

Some of the key officials who were beneficiaries to the land include the former district Resident police commander Opolot Jacob, the former RDC Paul Nangoli, the district chairman Edison Namara and the area land committee chairman Balayo Tonny.

The commission chair justice Catherine Bamugemeire then wondered how Watanga Chose to get corrupt by gifting public officials land to help him steal the rest of the land from his own people.

It is said that out of the the 84 families of the Banamwanyi people only 30 received some small land while Watanga claimed that others received money in form of compensation.

Story by

Veronica Kayaga

January 01 2018