Thugs break-into offices of another NGO

Two security guards deployed at the Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum are beaten to near death as the NGO premises located in Mengo were attacked by unknown assailants last night.

This is the second time in less than a year, this NGO has been broken into with the last incident in which a security guard got killed occurring in May last year.

Last year, close to 14 NGO break-ins were registered but no report has been published by the police something that has angered human rights activists in the sector.

The Deputy Executive Director at the organization Edward Mwebaza says assailants engaged in a fight with the two guards and a security dog before fleeing after a rapid response team was deployed after an alarm went off

He says police has begun investigating the incident

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago

February 09 2018