Three opposition MPs arrested

MPs Robert Kyagulanyi, Ssemuju Nganda and Moses Kasibante have been arrested.

The three are among the 25 that were suspended from parliament following the brawl over the presidential age limit last week.

According to police,19 of those suspended were charged with among others ; malicious damage of property and assaulting police officers and given police bond.

They were required to report back to the CIID- a condition all except Muhamed nsereko have failed to fulfill.

The MPs join Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and FDCs secretary for mobilization Ingrid Turinawe were also arrested.

Lukwago was picked from his home by of police officers and whisked away to unknown destination

Ingrid Turinawe was picked by police from a Taxi at Kasangati as she headed to town.

Turinawe and other Opposition politicians left their cars at home and used public means of transport to work in protest over the planned removal of the presidential age limit.

Jude Mutaawe

October 03 2017