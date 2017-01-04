The deaf demand for special wealth program

Deaf people in Uganda demand that government puts in place a special wealth creation programme for them insisting that they have not benefited at all from the existing poverty alleviation programs.

Speaking through an interpreter, the executive director Uganda national association of the deaf, Ambrose Murangira said the deaf are always categorized as persons with disabilities when it comes to accessing government’s poverty alleviation funds.

Mulangira notes that for Uganda to attain the Sustainable Development Goals there should be inclusiveness in implementation of government projects

Mulangira outlined his concerns through interpreter Olivia Bulaga

