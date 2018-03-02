The cost of accidents in Uganda stands at 4.4 trillion

A new UN report says that the cost of road accidents in Uganda is now estimated at 4.4 trillion shillings which represents about 5% of Uganda’s gross domestic product.

The report shows that the number of road traffic fatalities in Uganda has increased seven times over the past 25 years and that 10 people die every day due to accidents.

The United Nations Road Safety Performance Review was conducted at the request of the Ugandan government. It has established that the magnitude of the road safety challenge is serious but has unfortunately failed to attract the necessary attention for appropriate interventions.

The review report shows that road crash fatalities rose from 2,597 to 3,503 in 2016 representing a growth of 25.9% warning that road accidents may double within the next ten years.

The report notes that Uganda has the necessary rules and regulations governing road safety and the transport sector in general but enforcement of these rules, regulations and laws appears to be weak.

The report recommends that the Government of Uganda should address the capacity constraints of the relevant institutions engaged in road safety management so that they can address the severe road crash challenge.

The Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa Vera Songwe says there is ample evidence that road safety has not benefitted from increased spending on the road sector of Uganda. She says while the sector has received about 18.7% of the national budget in recent years, road safety allocations have remained at less than 1% of the transport budget

