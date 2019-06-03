Tens of Thousands attend Martyrs day celebrations

Commemorations for this year’s Martyrs day are underway at the Uganda Martyrs Shrine in Namugongo.

This year’s event at the Catholic Shrine is being hosted by the Archdiocese of Gulu.

It runs under the theme “Obey God always and everywhere”

At the Anglican Shrine at Nakiyanja, the celebrations are being hosted by five dioceses of West Buganda, Central Buganda, Mityana Luweero, and Mukono diocese.

Pilgrims attending the event come from Uganda and several other countries across the globe

In the meantime, Police assures that security has been beefed up at both the catholic and Anglican shrine to ensure peaceful commemorations

Deputy Police Spokesperson Polly Namaye says they have deployed foot and motorized personnel to handle security

She adds that all individuals who will access the shrine will go through security checks and screening

Traffic Police also releases traffic guidelines to be followed noting that vehicles of VIPs are the only ones that will be allowed to access the shrine

Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Police Commander Norman Musinga says vehicles of members of the public will stop at Kyaliwajjala