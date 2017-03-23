Teargas making formula of Ugandan student cleared

The African Regional Intellectual Property Organization clears the teargas making Formula of a Ugandan chemist student Samuel Mugarura meaning that he can now embark on commercial production.

Mugarura shot to fame in September last year after he tasted his teargas a move that saw the Ugandan police threatening to arrest him before president Museveni intervened and asked to meet him

Mugarura tells Radio One that the meeting with the president did not materialize prompting him to send his formula and samples to the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization which has today approved his formula.

Uganda spends 44 billion shillings annually to buy teargas and only one company based in South Africa produces it on the African continent

Mugarura wants Government to support him or else he will seek other funders

Mugarura says that his product will be effective but less hazardous since he produces it from natural products

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago

March 23 2017