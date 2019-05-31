The teacher’s industrial action starts today in which they demand that government increases their salaries as agreed.

Last year in June, government and teachers agreed that the latter’s salaries be increased in a phased manner

However teachers say government has breached the agreement and that an industrial action is on until government honors the agreement

The Chairman General National Organisation of Trade Unions Usher Wilson Owere said the second phase of the enhancement was supposed to be effected this year but government has reneged on this decision

UNATU Secretary General Filbert Baguma said a 90 days notice was issued to the government and elapsed without getting any response

Meanwhile, a total of 10 public service Unions threaten to stage a massive industrial action on 30th of May 2019 should government fail to increase salaries for all public servants

The Public servants say an agreement was reached to enhance their remuneration within a period of five years in a phased manner

The Chairperson Central Organisation of Free Trade Unions Milton Turyareeba says if the 2019-2020 budget does not reflect any salary enhancement, a massive industrial action will be held.