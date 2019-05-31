Teacher’s industrial action starts today
The teacher’s industrial action starts today in which they demand that government increases their salaries as agreed.
Last year in June, government and teachers agreed that the latter’s salaries be increased in a phased manner
However teachers say government has breached the agreement and that an industrial action is on until government honors the agreement
The Chairman General National Organisation of Trade Unions Usher Wilson Owere said the second phase of the enhancement was supposed to be effected this year but government has reneged on this decision
UNATU Secretary General Filbert Baguma said a 90 days notice was issued to the government and elapsed without getting any response
Meanwhile, a total of 10 public service Unions threaten to stage a massive industrial action on 30th of May 2019 should government fail to increase salaries for all public servants
The Public servants say an agreement was reached to enhance their remuneration within a period of five years in a phased manner
The Chairperson Central Organisation of Free Trade Unions Milton Turyareeba says if the 2019-2020 budget does not reflect any salary enhancement, a massive industrial action will be held.