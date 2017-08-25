TB prevalence on the increase- survey

A survey by the Ministry of Health reveals that the prevalence of Tuberculosis is on the increase with 253 per 100,000 people contracting the disease compared to the 159 per 100,000 in 2015.

National TB and leprosy programs manager ministry of health Dr Frank Mugabe says that the prevalence of TB is four times higher in men than in women.

Dr Mugabe says that urban areas have the highest burden and thus calls for investment in x-ray as a screening tool for TB

This during the release of the Uganda National population Based Tuberculosis Prevalence survey 2014-2016

Minister of Health Jane Ruth Achieng says they have prioritized modern technology for TB diagnosis.

Story by

Rose Namale

August 25 2017