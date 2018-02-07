Suspected killer of Radio charged with murder

Entebbe Magistrate’s Court has remanded suspected killer of musician Moses Ssekibogo alias Mowzey Radio over murder charges.

Godfrey Wamala alias Troy, a businessman and resident of Kyengera LC1, Nsangi Town council in Wakiso District was today remanded to Kigo government prison by Entebbe chief magistrate Mary Kaitesi.

According to prosecution on the 22nd of January 2018, Troy hit the singer on the head during a brawl at “De bar” in Entebbe.

The Chief Magistrates however, did not allow him to take plea because the charges against him are capital in nature and can only be tried by the High court.

Troy has now been sent on remand until Feb 26, 2018 after the resident state Attorney, informed court that police investigations are not incomplete.

His lawyer Ladislaus Rwakafuuzi spoke to journalists shortly after the proceedings.

Story by

Eve Muganga

February 07 2018