Standoff on age limit likely to affect the economy – BOU

The Central Bank warns that if the current standoff over constitutional amendments is not resolved quickly, it will negatively impact on the economy.

The Executive Director for Research at the Bank of Uganda Adam Mugume says disagreements and fights are normal but if they are sustained, they can scare away would be investors.

Speaking to Journalists at Bank of Uganda , Mugume noted that investors always enjoy a predictable environment to be sure that their investments are safe.

Story by

Nebert Rugadya

October 04 2017