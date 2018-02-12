Staff of local NGO storm Old Kampala police

There was a scuffle this morning at the Old Kampala Police station as police blocked staff of a local NGO, Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum who wanted conduct their work from the police station.

This in protest of Police’s failure to arrest and apprehend individuals breaking into the organisation’s offices

They also demand a report into continued office break-ins

The latest incident happened on Friday when thugs broke into the NGO’s premises and beat the guards living them in a critical condition

This morning the organization staff stormed the police station but were denied entry

Story by

Vincent Kisiriko

February 12 2018