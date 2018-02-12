Staff of local NGO storm Old Kampala police
There was a scuffle this morning at the Old Kampala Police station as police blocked staff of a local NGO, Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum who wanted conduct their work from the police station.
This in protest of Police’s failure to arrest and apprehend individuals breaking into the organisation’s offices
They also demand a report into continued office break-ins
The latest incident happened on Friday when thugs broke into the NGO’s premises and beat the guards living them in a critical condition
This morning the organization staff stormed the police station but were denied entry
Story by
Vincent Kisiriko
February 12 2018