Ssembabule district terminates contracts of 64 teachers

Ssembabule district service commission terminates contracts of 64 teachers for allegedly forging academic papers and appointment letters.

Seventeen of these are primary schools teachers while 47 are Secondary school teachers.

Ssembabule district education officer Paul Nantamu Bwana says some of the dismissed teachers admit having accessed the district payroll through dubious means

Bwana says the teachers were first summoned before the probe committee where they failed to defend their papers.

He explains that some of the dismissed teachers accepted to have accessed the district payroll through dubious means.

Story by

Ezekiel Ssekweyama

March 19 2017