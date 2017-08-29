Speaker of parliament speaks out on Entebbe murders

Parliament Speaker Rebecca Kadaga asks the Minister of internal affairs and that of Security to explain the rampant killings of women in Wakiso district.

19 women have been killed in Katabi-Entebbe and Nansana respectively in a period of two months.

The Speaker Rebecca Kadaga was today addressing journalists at Parliament in Kampala where she also condemned the killings.

The Chairperson of Parliament’s committee on Human Rights, Jovah Kamateeka also condemned the killings.

Meanwhile, Security Minister Henry Tumukunde is meeting different stakeholders at Katabi town council, in Wakiso district, as part of efforts to tackle the growing insecurity in the area.

The stakeholders include, Religious Leaders, Fishermen, Business community and Traditional Healers.

Godfrey Ssali & Eve Muganga

August 29 2017