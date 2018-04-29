Shoprite Expands Uganda Reach With 2 New Shops

Shoprite opens two new outlets in Uganda, dispelling fears of a collapse of the retail sector after two regional retailers Uchumi and Nakumatt quit in two years.

The Acacia Mall shop in Kamwokya will be followed by the Entebbe shop at the former Nakumatt space on Victoria Mall, with two more expected in 18 months.

Shoprite Uganda General Manager Jayte Slabbert says Acacia Mall has created 94 jobs, and that 76 percent of their fresh goods are sourced locally.

Shoprite, which prides itself in a 51 percent female staff share, first opened in Uganda in 2000 and opened the second outlet at the Lugogo Mall in 2007.

At the opening of the Acacia Mall branch, Shoprite gave out gift vouchers worth 2 million shillings, as well as other Shoprite-branded prizes.

It features a butcher’s shop, a bakery and a hot-foods section.