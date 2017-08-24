Shiekh Kamoga & other muslim convicts to appeal

Six people including four sheikhs who were convicted of terrorism on Tuesday this week, have petitioned the Court of Appeal seeking to challenge the life imprisonment and 30 year jail term respectively handed to them by the International Crimes Division Court.

In a notice of appeal the Sheikhs say they are dissatisfied with both the conviction and sentence.

The aggreived convicts include Tabliq Leader Amir Ummar Shiekh Mohammad Yunus Kamoga, his brother Shiekh Multa Mudde Bukenya, Shiekh Siraje Kawooya and Shiekh Fahad Kalungi, among others.

These were behind the terror threats made to muslim clerics Shiekh Mustafa Bahiga, Shiekh Hassan Ibrahim Kirya, Shiekh Haruna Jemba, Omulangira Kassim Nakibinge and Mohamood Kibaate over leadership wrangles between December 2014 and June 2015.

Veronica Kayaga

August 24 2017