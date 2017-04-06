Several passengers injured after a taxi overturned

Several passengers are injured in a car accident that occurred at Najjembe along the Jinja Highway early today.

This, after the Taxi they were traveling in burst one of its tyres and it veered off the road before overturning.

Speaking to Radio One, the Regional police spokesperson of Ssezzibwa Lamek Kigozi says the taxi registration number UAY 519D was heading to Jinja from Kampala.

He says the injured have been rushed to Kawolo hospital as investigations into the matter are going on.

Story by

Jude Mutaawe

April 06 2017