Senior NRM members to consult on presidential age limit

A team of senior ruling NRM party members starts countrywide consultations today on the constitutional amendment bill that seeks to lift the presidential age limit.

The team was dispatched by the NRM chairman president Yoweri Museveni will supervise and conduct meetings in all sub regions on the controversial bill

Led by the NRM national vice chairman Al hajji Moses Kigongo , the team will also popularize the party’s position on the bil

November 05 2017