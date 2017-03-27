Senior accountant in ministry of public service dragged to court for stealing 80 million

A Former Accounts Assistant in the Ministry of Public Service, Keddi Samuel has been charged before Kampala City Hall court with two primary school teachers, for allegedly stealing 80 million shillings from the Government of Uganda.

Keddi, together with the Head teacher of Najjera Progressive Nursery and Primary School, Sajja Wilberforce, and a Teacher of Real Quality Nursery and Primary School, Harriet Galenda appeared before Grade One Magistrate Moses Nabende and denied the allegation.

Court heard that between September 2012 and February 2017 in Kampala, the three conspired and stole 80million shillings from Ministry of Public Service, as salaries and other benefits for Galenda Harriet, who claims to be a personal assistant to the former Vice president Dr. Specioza Wandira Kazibwe whereas not.

They have now been remanded to Luzira prison until March 29th 2017 to apply for bail.

Story by

Veronica Kayaga

March 27 2017