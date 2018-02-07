Schools that defied the ministry’s directive to be punished

Education minister Janet Museveni directs the ministry’s permanent secretary to follow up all schools which have defied the ministry directive not to increase school fees without the ministry’s authorization.

Prior to the start of this term, government directed schools to refrain from increasing school fees but a number of them have defied this directive

Delivering the education minister’s speech read for her by state minister for higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo , Museveni said disciplinary action will be taken against all schools that have re-opened without licenses.

Story by

Rose Namale

February 07 2018