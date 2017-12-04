Rule of law in Uganda on the decline – ULS

The Uganda Law Society is concerned that the rule of law in Uganda continues to decline warning that this holds back development of the country and affects the quality of life for Ugandans.

The Society’s President Francis Gimara points out the prosecutors’ strike which has been on for over four months hence denying suspects a right to justice.

He adds that torture of suspects by police officers, arbitrary arrests, failure to comply with court orders by state agencies and officials mainly those in influential positions all signal a breakdown of the rule of law in Uganda

He was speaking at a function where outgoing Uganda Law Society Jinja branch chairman Osilo Bob handed over instruments of power to the incoming chairperson Stephen Musuuza

